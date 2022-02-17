If you can’t buy a smartphone, don’t bring any ‘yam’ to the chamber - Bagbin cautions MPs

Stop using ‘yam’ in the chamber, Speaker warns

Bagbin cautions MPs who disrupt sitting with ringing phones



Alban Bagbin urges MPs to wear made in Ghana traditional outfits



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned members of parliament against the use of mobile phones in the chamber.



According to him, the use of phones in the chamber is a form of disruption which is a complete disorder in the house.



He, however, urged them to use smartphones which will enable them to put their phones on silent rather than disrupting parliamentary sitting with their ‘yam’ phones.

“This is a chamber of order, we cannot have members with phones belling and ringing at any time that is complete disorder. And so if you can’t buy a smartphone don’t bring any ‘yam’ here. This is a national business and a serious business, so we will not allow this kind of interruption. If you need support to buy smartphones contact me,” Bagbin cautioned.



Meanwhile, Alban Bagbin has also advised members of parliament on the need to promote traditional wear in the house during sitting, he commended three MPs for their appearance.



“Honourable Dan Botwe is my subject from birth and so he’s taken over from me and he is always traditional, simply dressed, very humble and down to earth. I know the MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka. When I met him he was then with the cocoa industry, you know as a young man, it took me time to convince him to come to this parliament. He is here today as a Chief Whip and he has performed his work very well. He is known to be a committed Muslim and he dresses as such.” The Speaker said on February 17, 2022.



