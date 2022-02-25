If you can’t do your work, tell your constituents- NDC MP to majority

Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed

The Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPS) who feel they cannot do their work to tell their constituents.

He said this in reaction to the Sarah Adwoa Safo’s Parliament attendance brouhaha.



It has been reported that the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo has been absent from parliament for sometime.



Due to this, some of her fellow MPs have called her out, pouring their frustrations on her.



According to her “baby daddy” and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, he was given GHS¢120,000 by the Chief of Staff to be given to Adwoa Safo to entice her to travel to Ghana to join parliamentary sittings.

Kennedy Agyapong also alleged that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement fronted by the Chief of Staff.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed said most politicians at some point are more concerned about party issues instead of national issues, hence issues like that of Adwoa safo occurs.



He questioned why the MPs were being paid but still when they are asked to go to Parliament, they go and take appearance fee in addition to their salaries.



“The Money Ken Agyapong said he was given to put into the account of Adwoa Safo was given to him on whose behalf? Is it the personal money of Chief of Staff, is it the personal money of the President or the tax payer’s money?,” he quizzed.