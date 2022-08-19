4
If you can’t pay GH¢700 per month, how can you give GH¢50, 000 under YouStart – NaBCO trainee to govt

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A trainee of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) has questioned the authenticity of the government’s plan to enrol NaBCO trainees who have not yet gotten permanent employment on the YouStart programme.

In an interview with TV3, during the demonstration by the trainees to demand their 10-month stipend arrears, the trainee said that the government’s announcement that it is going to enrol trainees on the YouStart entrepreneurship programme is a scam.

“Aside from the 10 month arrears that have not been paid, the government promised us permanent jobs. Now it is saying it can go on with permanency and that it is going to resource us to establish our own businesses as individuals.

“Now, the analysis here is that just GH¢700 you have not been able to settle it out. You have accumulated it (the allowance) for 10 months. If you can not pay the GH¢700, how can we believe that you can pay the GH¢50,000 and the GH¢100,000 you are promising us for the YouStart?

“It (the YouStart programme) is a total scam because GH¢700 is just a penny compared to their ex-gratia and allowances. It's a total scam,” he said.

Aside from the demand for their 10-month arrears, the trainees, the demonstration which was held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, was to demand permanent employment.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2022 budget review statement, assured the trainees that their allowance arrears would be paid, but this has not materialised yet.

