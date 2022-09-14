'If you cause chaos, none of us will escape' - Derick Oduro warns Mahama

Former Deputy Defense Minister, Major (RTD) Derick Oduro

Former Deputy Defense Minister, Major (RTD) Derick Oduro has urged former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama to ensure that his comments bring peace and not chaos warning that no one including politicians can escape if pandemonium breaks.

He was reacting to comments made by the Former President on the Judiciary which has generated heated arguments amongst Ghanaians.



Mr Mahama addressing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyers’ Conference called for a change in the leadership of the country’s judiciary to repair what he describes as its broken image.



According to him, the current state of the judiciary has sunk so low that it has lost the trust and faith of the ordinary person.



“So badly has the image of our Judiciary deteriorated that many of our citizenry openly make mockery of our justice system and of our justices. The phrase ‘Go to Court’ is these days met with derisive laughter, instead of hope that one will truly get justice”.



He continued that,“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.”

Mr Mahama was convinced that the current leadership of the Judiciary lacks the qualities to redeem its sunken image, hence the need for a new Chief Justice.



“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” he said.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivering a keynote address at this year’s Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association asked the people of Ghana to say no to persons who have made it their passion to make disparaging remarks against the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission for selfish, parochial and partisan reasons.



Read Also: “Say no to persons who disparage judiciary, EC”-Akufo-Addo



Speaking on the above on Atinka TV’s morning Show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Derick Oduro said comments by Mr Mahama could cause chaos, stressing that it was not the first time he was making a comment that could cause chaos in the country.

He was of the view that Mr Mahama’s comments were based on the election petition which went against him, adding that the decision by the Supreme Court was the best since it was not taken by one person.



“If seven persons sat down and they all had one decision then it means that was it. If you do not agree with them, you should say it, because no one has ever been happy after losing a court case,” he said.



Major RTD Derick Oduro continued, “Since the 2020 election petition, the NDC has been on the judiciary till today; they want to bring the country down. If we do not take care, and there is chaos, no one will escape. So, we have to be careful and ensure that whatever comes from our mouth is peaceful, especially when it is coming from the Former President Mahama.”