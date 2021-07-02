If you come back ten times I will evict you 100 times – Henry Quartey to Agbogbloshie traders

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has declared that he would chase out any squatter or trader who moves back to the Agbogbloshie market after the demolition exercise.

He stated that security would be maintained at the Agbogbloshie market to ensure that no trader returns to the enclave.



Traders at the market which included Onion traders were moved to Adjen Kotoku after two decades of struggle by successive governments.



The effort to decongest the market which is also the hub of the largest e-waste is part of the ‘Make Accra Work’ project initiated by the Minister.

Speaking after the final demolition exercise on July 1, Henry Quartey said it will be impossible for squatters and traders to return to the market because they would have a tough time with the security personnel dispatched to man the area.



He said, “You know when I started this, everybody said it cannot happen, but read my lips, nobody is going to come back here, it is done.”



“If they come back ten times we will move them hundred times. It’s not going to happen anymore, we are done,” Henry Quartey told the media.