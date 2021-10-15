If you die for NDC, the party will also die for you – Mahama to supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work hard to ensure that the party wins power in the next general elections.

Addressing supporters of the NDC in the Western Region on Thursday October 14 as part of his thank you tour, he assured that if the supporters kill themselves for the party to win power, the party will reciprocate their effort and not forget them.



“We urge you all to work hard and bring the party back to power.



“When you work hard and we come into office we won’t forget you, the party shall not forget you.



“If you die for the party, the party will also die for you when we come into office.



“Do that and we come into office we won’t forget you, we will reward you for your hard work when we come to power.”

He further expressed optimism that the NDC will win the 2024 elections with revived energy and commitment.



“When I said do or die, I meant we will work hard. I strongly believe that God will give us victory in the next elections.



“NDC will win the 2024 elections with revived energy and lesson learned from the 202 elections,” the Presidential Candidate of the NDC in the 2020 elections told the supporters.



Earlier in the week, he paid a visit to the Esatern Regional House of Chiefs to thank them.



Over there, he noted that times are hard for Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He said food prices and other commodities are increasing on a daily basis.



“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said.



He added “This year many unions are unhappy with the negotiations that took place where a paltry 4 per cent was given to them” when those of Article 71 office holders have been given wider increment.



“Even though you do free SHS you have no jobs for them to do when they come out. Times are hard and people suffering, food prices are going up. every day the prices are increasing,” he stressed.



“These are things that are not going on well and I believe Nananom (Chiefs) will speak about it,” he said.