If you don’t prosecute Juaben nominee you are a failure – Former MCE to IGP

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang

A former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang has said the IGP will be a failure if he refuses to prosecute the embattled Juaben MMDCE Nominee.

According to him, it was inappropriate for the nominee to publicly declare that he bribed some of the assembly members to endorse him prior to the confirmation process.



The disappointed nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka who could not control his emotions at the loss accosted an assembly member to return the bribe he took earlier before the confirmation.



But speaking on the Abusua Nkommo on Abusua FM Mr. Ofori Agyemang said the IGP Akuffo Dampare’s hard work will be in vain if he doesn’t immediately arrange the nominee for court and possible prosecution.



He insisted that the speed at which Shatta wale and Medical were arrested and put before a court, the nominee’s bribery crime should also be given the same attention.



He believes bribery is a serious crime and there are videos swirling on various platforms which can serve as evidence to prove the case in court.

He noted “I said tell George Akuffo Dampare that the speed at which he arrested Shatta Wale and Medical and sent them to court, he should do same to this boy, he (the nominee) said it that he paid bribes to assembly members to vote for him and there is video evidence to prove it. So If it gets to Monday and there’s no any prosecution on this matter, then Dampare should see himself as a failure.”



He continued that considering the ugly behavior the nominee exhibited right after he was rejected, it affirms the perception that he is not even qualified to lead any human institution, and the MCE position is no exception.



The former Chief Executive further stated that all the alleged bribe takers should also be arrested and put before the court to also face the law because the giver and the taker are all corrupt.



He admonished state authorities to always eschew injustice and treat every crime against any person with the seriousness it deserves and stop favoring government appointees.