If you go independent, I will cut alliance with you – Sly Tetteh to Alan Kyerematen

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, has reacted to the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on September 8, 2023, he explained that he declared his support for Kyerematen because of the qualities he saw in him as a leader.



Kyerematen's withdrawal has raised chatter that he may breakaway from the party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 polls with some people suggesting that he could form a new party.



Sly Tetteh, one of the staunch Alan supporters is, however, warning against both routes.



“Today, as I speak, Alan Kyerematen still remains a member of the party. He hasn't communicated anything apart from that. He is a member of the party. My interest is to serve within the party and look for a candidate who is fit to lead us to victory.



"I saw those qualities in Alan, which is why I declared my support for him. Alan's withdrawal from the race shouldn't lead him to form his own party, or else I will quit our alliance,” he said.



He added "If Alan Kyerematen decides today that he wants to go independent, the political alliance between him and myself has come to an end.



"The only difficulty that we can encounter is that you will stop rallying around the flag. If the person you are following decides to go…there is a probability that he will win or lose, and if he doesn't, won't you follow them to campaign?

"I know people who were with Alan Kyerematen but are now ministers in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration."



Alan Kyerematen, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.







AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



