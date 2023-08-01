If you had ideas, why didn’t you use them to help Akufo-Addo? – Pastor questions Bawumia

Pastor Kofi Amponsah, founding President of the House of Ezra Prayer Center Worldwide Ministry

Pastor Kofi Amponsah, the founding President of the House of Ezra Prayer Center Worldwide Ministry has launched an attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, dismissing talk of Bawumia's presidential bid.

Pastor Kofi Amponsah in a sermon to his congregants expressed his determination to prevent the Vice President from assuming the highest office in the country. He stated, "While I am alive and my God is alive, he will never become president. Is the country for him? If he had any ideas, why didn't he help Akufo-Addo with it? Do you think there is no man in Ghana? If there is a man, he should rise."



The man of God also accused the vice president of amassing wealth from the state after assuming the role of the second gentleman of the land.



“Because of hunger whenever you go to the party office, the place is full of Bawumia’s pictures, is he the only human being …because you have become vice president you have gotten money …when you were not the vice president you had nothing,” he added.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including the Vice President and Alan Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

Oh pastor dey drag wanna vice president Bawumia ???????? pic.twitter.com/HHLPKhB55V — Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) July 28, 2023

AM/SARA

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



