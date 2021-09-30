If you have any evidence against me, go to court – Haruna Iddrisu dares Kevin Taylor

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

•Haruna Iddrisu has denied allegations of corruption levelled against him

•He says anyone with contrary evidence can take him to court



•The Minority Leader says his allegiance is to Ghanaians and not Kevin Taylor



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has thrown a challenge to anyone with evidence of corruption against him to institute criminal proceedings.



Haruna Iddrisu on Citi TV said that he is ready to prove his innocence in court and that, anyone with who has incriminating evidence against him should report him to the police and subject him to prosecution.



“Anybody with any evidence can walk to the police station and say this is the evidence of wrongdoing I have against Haruna Iddrisu,” he said.



Haruna’s challenge was targeted at US-based political commentator who has, for the past few days, been making some wild allegations against him and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak.

Kevin Taylor alleges that Haruna and Muntaka are colluding with the government to fleece Ghanaians of huge sums of money.



Haruna, according to Kevin Taylor has been the beneficiary of numerous contracts from the government as a reward for his perceived flexibility in Parliament. Quizzed about whether or not he will take legal action against Kevin Taylor, Haruna said he would refrain from doing such as a staunch defender of press freedom.



He believes that any action to that effect, is a form of unwarranted credibility being handed to Kevin Taylor.



“I will not elevate some these matters beyond what you said. I respect a liberalized independent media state of our country to hold individuals accountable. I’m not saying that I’m above the law and I’m saying that anybody with any evidence of criminal activity about any public person including me, know what to do. He who alleges must prove so the burden is not on me,” he said.



The member of Parliament for Tamale South said that he owed allegiance to Ghanaians and his constituents and will not exchange that for money.



“My allegiance is to the republic and to the people of Ghana to serve them conscientiously as I’m doing and to the people of Tamale South for the rare opportunity of representing them in Parliament. I simply will not exchange their interest for money,” he stated.