If you joke, I'll destool you immediately! – Otumfuo blasts subchief over double land sale in front of victim

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II publicly reprimanded a subchief who admitted having sold a parcel of land to two different persons.

One of the two victims, the first buyer, dragged the chief to the Otumfuo’s Palace where the chief was severely questioned outside the regular royal court sitting.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb and shared on social media platforms, Otumfuo surrounded by his subjects and aides are standing in his courtyard whiles the chief and his entourage and the complainant are being questioned directly by the Asantehene.



GhanaWeb is unable as yet to determine when the incident took place.



At different points in the video, the voice of the Otumfuo goes high when he asks questions relating to injustice and abuse of power as exercised by the chief.



“If you misbehave, I will destool you immediately. If you sell a land and make a reentry but fail to inform the first owner, why allow someone else on the same parcel?

“Now the matter is being thrashed, what are insinuating? That you are wiser than everyone else? Is someone not on the land?” he quizzed the subchief.



According to the original owner, the issue had come to Manhyia in 2014 before she dragged the chief to court because he refused to obey outcome of the Palace arbitration and yet the chief denied that the matter had been heard at Manhyia when he was summoned by the courts.



Otumfuo has in the last few months announced his intention to clamp down on chiefs engaged in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and the double sale of land.



A number of them have been threatened with possible destoolment.



Watch video of Otumfuo’s critique of his subchief:





