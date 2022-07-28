If you know Atta Mills so well, why spell his name wrongly on his tomb - Cadman Mills to Koku Anyidoho

The head of the Mills family and brother of the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills, Dr. Cadman Mills, has taken a swipe at Koku Anyidoho regarding the brouhaha surrounding the Asomdwee Park.

Speaking at a public lecture to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Prof Mills, Dr. Mills suggested that Anyidoho, the founder of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), does not know the late former president as he claims. He said that Anyidoho, who claims to know Prof Mills so well, could not even get the spelling of his name right.



He added that the Asomdwee Park, which was refurbished by the AMI and the government, did not have any semblance of his late brother and was done only to promote Koku Anyidoho and his paymasters.



“Asomdwee Park and the work that was done there… I’m sorry (to say) is obscene to use a very strong word. I did not recognise Fiifi there. It was the very first time that I went to the Asomdwee Park, but I was not emotional.



“The place is actually called Asomdwee Park; there are his pictures everywhere; some quotations of him (but) his name does not appear in any of the quotations, except of course the logo of the Atta Mills Institute.



“I saw his grave, there his name appeared a little bit except that it was spelt ‘John Evans Atta-Mills’ by a person (Koku Anyidoho) that claims that he knows him very well, even though the person who has the name never put a hyphen in that name.



He added that “otherwise, everything (about the Asomdwee Park) was about them (AMI and their paymasters). They used this so-called refurbishing to promote themselves, to promote their institute and to promote their paymasters. That is not what Fiifi stood for. Fiifi hated people who are self-promoting.”

The brother of the late former president also stated that the AMI was neither sanctioned nor authorised by the Mills family, and they do not want to have anything to do with it.



He added that the Mills family will explore all the legal means available to stop the activities of the AMI.











