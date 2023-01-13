0
Menu
News

‘If you look down upon me, I will deal with you equally – Kennedy Agyapong

Video Archive
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed the spontaneous instinct that triggers his emotions.

The parliamentarian said that one of the things he cannot comprehend is someone considering him unimportant. He added that the act of someone looking down on him easily ruffles him.

Speaking to some Ghanaians abroad in a video posted by Smart Ghana Update TV, Kennedy Agyapong cautioned individuals who look down on him to stop doing so.

“So, for me, I respect everybody, and the only time you will see me angry is anytime someone looks down upon me, for me, if you look down upon me, that one I will deal with you equally. Every human being is important…and what inspires me is where I came from and where I have reached,” he said.

The lawmaker added that Ghanaians living overseas should call their families to solicit their votes during elections.

“As I stand here, my first request is that you people always speak to Ghanaians, so I'll beg you to call your family members and urge them to vote for me because considering the state of the nation, only Kennedy Agyapong can save it,” he added.



AM/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: