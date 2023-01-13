‘If you look down upon me, I will deal with you equally – Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed the spontaneous instinct that triggers his emotions.

The parliamentarian said that one of the things he cannot comprehend is someone considering him unimportant. He added that the act of someone looking down on him easily ruffles him.



Speaking to some Ghanaians abroad in a video posted by Smart Ghana Update TV, Kennedy Agyapong cautioned individuals who look down on him to stop doing so.



“So, for me, I respect everybody, and the only time you will see me angry is anytime someone looks down upon me, for me, if you look down upon me, that one I will deal with you equally. Every human being is important…and what inspires me is where I came from and where I have reached,” he said.



The lawmaker added that Ghanaians living overseas should call their families to solicit their votes during elections.

“As I stand here, my first request is that you people always speak to Ghanaians, so I'll beg you to call your family members and urge them to vote for me because considering the state of the nation, only Kennedy Agyapong can save it,” he added.







AM/KPE