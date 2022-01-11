'If you speak your mind, you are branded a politician' - Dormaahene laments

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu

Dormaahene is happy with political activism efforts

Applauds Twene Jonas and others for their role



Calls on government to desist from abandoning inherited projects



The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has slammed the politicization of critique aimed at getting the government to sit up and do right by citizens.



He has also underlined the importance of political activism and openly expressed support for groups and individuals pushing for political accountability through different channels.



The Paramount chief who was addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Asunsu Number One in the Dormaa Central Municipality over the weekend also decried the abandonment of projects inherited by successive governments.

He specifically cited the case of the Saglemi Housing project started under the John Evans Atta Mills administration but which has been abandoned since.



“It's sad and unfortunate for the project to be abandoned and made to waste away years after construction when workers and millions of homeless Ghanaians can live in it.



"When you speak your mind about this, they say you are doing politics," the Chief who also doubles as the Bono Regional House of Chiefs told the gathering.



He stressed that citizens have a key role in speaking up and pushing for accountability and action on corruption and other ills that bedevil democratic governance and development.



According to a GNA report, Agyeman Badu II also stated his support for the Fix The Country movement and for US-based government critic, Twene Jonas and others like him.

“I will lead the campaign to fan the flames of activism and accountability to keep leaders on their toes so that some meaningful, significant and appreciable level of development is seen across the country.



“The movement (Fix The Country) is in the right direction and must not be seen and portrayed as insults against certain political and traditional leaders,” he added.



The Paramount Chief is one of the most vocal monarchs in the country and is known for his outspoken stance on critical issues across the political and socio-economic landscape.