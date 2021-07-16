If you teach students well, they won't rely on past questions – Ofosu Agyare to Government

Member of Parliament for Techiman North

Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare has criticized the procurement of past questions for final year students.

She said the standards of education were dwindling under the Akufo-Addo government due to the bad implementation of the free SHS programme.



Her concerns come after the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, confirmed government’s purchase of past questions for candidates preparing for this year’s West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Responding to a question on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, July 14, Dr Osei Adutwum said the past questions were procured from Kingdom Books and Office Stationery at a total cost of almost GHS35 million.



The decision has been widely criticised by most Ghanaians and educationists, saying the government is making the move to cover the lapses of the free SHS programme which is struggling.