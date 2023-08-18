If you violate the ban on hunting wildlife, you will be prosecuted – Commission

File photo

The Forestry Commission’s Wildlife Division has placed a four-month ban on hunting, catching, and killing wild animals in the country’s forests.

The yearly hunting prohibition for all wild species, except the grasscutter, which can be hunted under licence, will extend from 1 August to 1 December this year, in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation, 1971 (L.I. 685).



Speaking to our reporter Kwabena Manu, the Protected Area Manager of Digya National Park Atebubu Amantin Game and Wildlife Manager Mr.Eric Attah Kusi stated that the purpose is to provide relief for wild animals such as dikers, royal antelopes, and boars (bush pigs), which supply the majority of game (bush meat), as it is breeding season.



He stated that “it is imperative that the animals are given respite from hunting to wean their young for a successful recruitment into the next generation.”

Eric Atta Kusi urged the public not to buy game, dead or alive, except for grasscutter, so that hunters would find it unprofitable to hunt the animals.



He stated that study had revealed that the “close season” for grasscutter might result in large numbers, potentially affecting agricultural production, hence the need for the permit to allow for controlled hunting during the season.



He warned that violators of the ban will face prosecution.