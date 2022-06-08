'Ignorant Adom-Otchere puts his stomach ahead of everything' - Togbe Afede's aide

Paul Adom-Otchere

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, a Special Aide to Togbe Afede XIV, has reacted to Paul Adom-Otchere's claim that the Paramount Chief and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli attended 39 out of 242 meetings of the Council of State.

According to him, the attacks by the host of Good Evening Ghana are "a waste of intellectual resources and tongue, for the respected wise King, Togbe Afede XIV".



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Togbe Afede's special aide accused Adom-Otchere and his paymasters of putting "their stomachs ahead of everything" they do.



"It is also very unfortunate that to the jaundiced eye, everything is yellow," Dr. Apetorgbor stated in his statement.



Paul Adom-Otchere had stated on his show that, "of the 48 months, the Council of State held 242 meetings of which Togbe Afede XIV attended 39 [meeting]; it constituted 16 percent."



He added, “the Council of State is paid every month and he [Togbe Afede] took all his salaries, of which he is entitled to it. In giving us the narrations, he should have stated that he was unable to attend all the meetings of the Council of State, yet he took all his salaries including his car loan, a waiver from Ghana Ports and Harbour’s Authority to import cars…the amount of monies government [took] off the loans that were paid to the Council of State members are more than the GH¢365k he is talking about, for a person who only attended 16 percent of Council of State meetings...

“If you check the Council of State transportation allowances, Togbe’s allowance was paid as of coming from Ho in the Volta region; some of the members told me that ordinarily, he lives in Accra but he said he was coming from Ho."



This, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor challenged the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited and his paymasters to prove otherwise.



He said, "Togbe Afede XIV, during his time on the Council of State has never received any travelling allowance from Ho. Togbe respects himself and would not bring himself to that low and cheap level.



"The car loan he subscribed to when he served on the Council of State was offered by SG-Bank and it was optional and never a loan from the Government of Ghana. Meanwhile, he has paid his loan.



"Most importantly, he was the Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Council of State and was one of the most committed and regular members of the Council of State meetings. The minutes of the meeting attendance are available for verification."

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, therefore, urged the people of Ghana to "expose evil and corruption in other to rescue the nation and its resources from further decadence."



Find the full statement below.



