'Ignorant' Oti Regional Minister doesn’t deserve to be Minister – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has lashed out at the Oti Regional Minister describing him as unfit to occupy a Ministerial position.

He’s described the Minister, Joshua Makubu’s ordering the removal of trees planted by the leadership of the NDC to commemorate the June 4 anniversary this year as “ignorant action”.



The Oti Regional Minister gave the order insisting that the use of school premises for the planting of the trees was inappropriate, considering the history behind the June 4 uprising.



Mr. Makubu wants the NDC to rather buy a piece of land for the intended purpose.



Addressing the media at the Kpasa Senior High Technical School to mark this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day,’ the Minister noted that the June 4 uprising “was a day people’s parents and loved ones were killed and many have lost their livelihood.”



“People are still crying over it. For this reason, it is not an occasion to plant trees that will keep hurting such families as the NDC did.



“We cannot sit down as a country, as a Municipality, as a Region or a School and allow trees to be planted on a compound to signify this day where people lost their lives.

“We are indirectly saying that, if your grandfather was General F.A. Akuffo, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, and General Afrifa, then it means that you shouldn’t come to Nkwanta Community Senior High School because if you come there, you will see the trees there and you will remember June 4 and you will remember the death of your father and other loved ones,” the Minister explained.



He, however, stressed that he has no problem with the National Democratic Congress planting the trees but the context and rationale behind the exercise are wrong.



But commenting on the issue on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Tuesday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia urged members of the NDC to “ignore the Minister with contempt.”



He urged NDC members to be unfazed by the Minister’s action and continue to plant trees as they contribute to the Greening Ghana project.



“NDC members should turn a blind eye to the Minister’s action and continue to plant trees as our founder, late President Rawlings encouraged us to do. He is the only one who while serving as President gave deliberate command that no tree should be cut down during road construction works at the Ridge and 37 hospitals. He always loved to preserve trees and he introduced tree planting on a large scale across the country during the revolution days which has gone on until now that the latter-day saint (Akufo-Addo government) is also doing same.



He added: “So the action of one ignorant minister cannot undermine our belief in greening Ghana and our resolve to take part in the exercise of tree planting. This is why we are strongly against the declassification of the Achimota Forest as a forest reserve. If the NPP pretend to be what they are not, these are some of the things that will happen.”