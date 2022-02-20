Ignore Mills’ death probe with contempt - Manasseh urges NDC

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh says probe is an ‘infantile diversionary tactic’

4 NPP MPs file motion to probe death of Prof Mills



Mills' brother says NPP just using probe for political advantage



Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has urged the Minority Caucus in Parliament to ignore the motion seeking a probe into the death of former president John Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, the motion which was filed by members of the Majority Caucus was a 'diversionary tactic.'



In a tweet shared on his Twitter handle, Manasseh said,

“Mills' death probe: The NDC mustn't fall for this bait. It's an infantile diversionary tactic. Ignore it with contempt.”



The four NPP MPs originally involved in the call were: Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Habib Iddrisu, Davis Ansah Poku and Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey. They are seeking a bi-partisan committee to give details to the “unending mystery surrounding” the death of Prof. Mills.



According to them, the probe is needed because the death of Prof Mills, which happened on July 24, 2012, was a matter of public interest.



Two of them, however, Ansah Poku and Nii Noi Nortey have come out to deny knowledge of the motion filed officially seeking that their names be expunged from the motion.



Meanwhile, a brother of the former president, Samuel Atta Mills has bemoaned the rationale for the investigation.

According to him, the NPP has just been using the probe into his brother’s death for political advantage.



Read Manasseh's tweet below:



