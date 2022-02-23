Ignore Ofori-Atta’s ‘pay E-Levy, I pay DACF’ comment, he's insincere – Haruna Iddrisu

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

E-Levy: Ken Ofori-Atta is an insincere Minister - Haruna Iddrisu

Ofori-Atta owes District Common Fund from 2018, Haruna Iddrisu



Stop misleading the public, Minority Leader tells Finance Minister



Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of being an insincere man.



His comment comes on the back of claims made by Ken Ofori-Atta that the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) can only be paid if government implements the E-Levy.



Ken Ofori-Atta during a town hall meeting in Wa on Monday, February 21, 2022, entreated Ghanaians to rally their support behind government and embrace the E-Levy for developmental projects to be done in the country.



Reacting to this in parliament on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, called on Ghanaians to treat with contempt the Finance Minister's allegations.

According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta is not upholding the values of Article 252 of the constitution which states that 5% of the total revenue raked in is directed to the District Common Fund.



He furthered that government has arrears of about 4 years to pay to the District Common Fund.



“Ghanaians should dismiss him with utmost contempt as an insincere minister who is not upholding the values of the provisions of Article 252 of the 1992 constitution, which requires that five per cent of total revenue is deducted to the District Assembly Common Fund," Haruna Iddrisu said.



“He is in arrears from 2018 to 2019, 2020 to 2021. He is in arrears of over ¢2,133,000,000 yet, he has been collecting revenues and just a dedicated five percent of that revenue, as is required of him by the 1992 constitution, he has not made it available," Haruna Iddrisu stated.



The Minority Leader in Parliament said the lack of funds in the District Common Fund is the reason many regional coordinating councils, District Assemblies have become dysfunctional.



He, therefore, entreated the Finance Minister to stop misleading the public by using District Assembly Common Fund as justification to impose the E-levy.