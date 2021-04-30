Ignore Sam Jonah - KsTU Lecturer fumes

Sam Jonah KBE

A senior lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Alhaji Ishaq Kyei Brobbey has fumed at Dr. Sam Jonah for describing the current state of Ghana’s economy as backwards and bemoaning a return of culture of silence into the Ghanaian society, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Appearing as a guest panel member on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ in an interview with Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the scholar treated with contempt Dr. Sam Jonah’s recent epistle on the State of Ghana and its potential effect for future generation, describing his speech as rants lacking empirical basis and filled with inaccuracies.



He alleged that; Dr. Sam Jonah is rather clandestinely setting the stage for his potential bid for a Vice Presidential position in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hence his ‘unnecessary’ outburst.



“I was extremely disappointed in Dr. Sam Jonah especially as he left so many gaps in his conversation. Majority of his points were rants and at best I can say he is setting the stage to be John Mahama’s veep.

It’s very disappointing especially coming from him. What were his achievements in Obuasi when he was in charge of the Gold mines? What is the current state of the Obuasi township? Kwame let’s not even go there. He was just talking for talking sake.” Parts of his submission says.



