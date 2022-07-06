Soldiers

Ignore any advertisement, contacts on social media - GAF cautions public against recruitment fraudsters

GAF closes admission on July 10



Numerous fraudulent social media accounts being used for recruitment scams – GAF



Cooperate with us to curtail fraudulent activities – GAF to public



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has stated that it has monitored a fraudulent Facebook account on social media created in the name of GAF, 3News.com has reported.



According to GAF in a statement, the fraudster with the account name, Mathias Sarpong with a contact number +233595577684 is advertising sale of protocol recruitment forms for interested applicants.

GAF said is one of such numerous fraudulent social media accounts being used for recruitment scams.



It therefore advised the general public especially interested applicants to accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic.



“It must be noted that GAF recently published the 2022 enlistment in ONLY two national daily newspapers (Ghanaian Times edition of 14 May 2022 and the Daily Graphic edition of 16 May 2022).



“The relevant information and guidelines in respect of the eligibility criteria, sale of scratch cards at designated Ghana Post offices across the country and the closure of the online application process on Sunday 10 July 2022, have all been indicated in the adverts. The public especially interested applicants should accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic in order not to fall prey to the fraudsters.



“The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as GAF recruiters, agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF.

"Interested applicants must report such individuals who present themselves as such intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist them, to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station. In the same vein, the interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act.



“Once again GAF wishes to urge persons interested in joining GAF to ignore any advertisement and contacts on social media platforms inviting and also soliciting monies from them in respect of any supposed ‘protocol’ recruitment or enlistment process. GAF requires the cooperation of the public to curtail these fraudulent activities,” it was quoted to have said in a statement.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



