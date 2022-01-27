Ignore attention-seeker Mahama; he wants Ghana to 'crash' - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has expressed disgust over recent comments by the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, that Ghanaians should not embrace the e-levy policy of the Akufo-Addo government.

Former President John Dramani Mahama charged the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to stay opposed to the controversial e-levy and other nuisance taxes by the government.



“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption,” he said in a Facebook post.



He continued that ''these burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector's access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing''.



''The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy'', he added.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning, Kwamena Duncan didn't take it kindly with Mr. Mahama as he (Kwamena Duncan) reminded Ghanaians of his bad leadership.

The former Minister alluded to some of Mahama's alleged corrupt practices like SADA, Airbus scandal among others, hence wondered how Mr. Mahama would have the guts to criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



''In 2017 when we assumed office, as many as over 17 nuisance taxes were all scrapped off. 2017, go back and check but we're talking about Mahama who is today saying they are opposed to the e-levy. See, let me tell you; their prayer is that this country must come crashing because, right from the beginning of the year, Ato Forson said prices of commodities and items are going to skyrocket.



''You remember, in 2017, he gave the same prophecy that we were going to go back to the 83 days that there will be famine; all kinds of things. See, when they are out of office, they do not wish anything good for this country...but God is not human, so, in 2017, there was bumper harvest all over the place'', he exclaimed.



To him, all Mr. Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) seek to do with their opposition to the e-levy is to ruin the nation.



''It is not for them to see a certain good progress for this country, so they will continue to be opposed to the e-levy...but good sense will prevail'', he stated.



