0
Menu
News

Ignore baseless claims against Tier 2 Pension – Finance Ministry

Ken Ofori Atta Parliament 2022 Mid Year Budget121212 Ken Ofori-Atta

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Finance has dismissed reports speculating 94% discount on Tier 2 pension investments in government securities.

A statement issued by the ministry rubbished the reports insisting they are without merit and designed to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector.

“Indeed, they rather contribute to pressures on the currency and undermine investor confidence.

Govemment’s engagements with the IMF, both In Accra and in Washington D.C., on a Programme to restore macro-economic stability, are progressing steadily.

The Post- Covid Economic Growth Programme is designed to bring growth, stability, and relief to our country.”

The statement further urged the public to disregard the publications, “which are in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF.”

It stressed:”Govemment will continue with this objective and ensure that investors’ best interests are upheld at all times.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa