Ignore baseless claims against Tier 2 Pension – Finance Ministry

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance has dismissed reports speculating 94% discount on Tier 2 pension investments in government securities.

A statement issued by the ministry rubbished the reports insisting they are without merit and designed to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector.



“Indeed, they rather contribute to pressures on the currency and undermine investor confidence.



Govemment’s engagements with the IMF, both In Accra and in Washington D.C., on a Programme to restore macro-economic stability, are progressing steadily.

The Post- Covid Economic Growth Programme is designed to bring growth, stability, and relief to our country.”



The statement further urged the public to disregard the publications, “which are in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF.”



It stressed:”Govemment will continue with this objective and ensure that investors’ best interests are upheld at all times.”