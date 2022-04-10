5
Menu
News

Ignore campus boys and girls, they will break your heart - UPSA VC to freshers

Prof Abednego F.O. Amartey Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey - UPSA Vice Chancellor

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They will come to you like butterflies but please take it easy, UPSA VC tells freshers

You will have the license to do anything after school, UPSA tells students

Broken heart awaits you, UPSA VC cautions freshers

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA), Professor Abednego F.O. Amartey, has advised first-year students not to go into amorous relationships but rather contrate on their studies.

He said, rushing into a relationship will only leave students heartbroken.

Speaking at a matriculation ceremony on Friday, April 8, 2022, Prof Amartey said students must aim higher in their education rather than focus on love relation.

"I know what I'm saying, some of you will tell yourselves, you have heard me but you won't heed to the advice. Well the results have always been the same, broken heart awaits you," Graphiconline.com quoted.

" Take your time, study, pass, come for your masters then you will have the license to do anything. For now, your parents are paying your fees," Prof Amartey added.

He said as freshers there will be under a lot of pressure from the continuing student on campus but they must take their time when going into love relationship.

"I recall in our days on campus, we called it October rush, they will come to you like butterflies but please take it easy, take your time," he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver after failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims