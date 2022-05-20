Ignore claims government can’t provide textbooks for new curriculum for basic schools – Education ministry

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Claims govt can’t supply basic schools’ textbook until 2024 are false, Education ministry

We have supplied over 150,000 teacher resource packs to teachers, Government



Govt committed to providing quality education to Ghanaian students – Education ministry



The Ministry of Education has urged the public to disregard assertions that the government will not be able to provide basic schools with textbooks on the new educational curriculum.



According to the ministry, textbooks for basic schools have only delayed and claims that they cannot be supplied until 2024 are false.



In a statement issued on May 20, the ministry added that it is working with all stakeholders to ensure that students in basic schools get the needed text.



“The Ministry of Education has noted with surprise news publications making rounds, which purport that Government is unable to provide schools with textbooks for the new curriculum until 2024, The Ministry encourages the public to disregard such false publications, which are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals and media organizations.

“The Ministry of Education is well-informed about the delay in the supply of textbooks at the primary level, who are using the new Standard Based Curriculum, and has been working with the appropriate institutions, including the Public Procurement Authority, Printers, and Publishers, to ensure the delivery of books to the various schools,” portions of the statement released read.



Also, the ministry said that over 150,000 teacher resource packs have been distributed to teachers in the country to ensure that teaching and learning is not affected due to the delay in the supply of textbooks.



It added that it was committed to providing quality education to Ghanaian students.



