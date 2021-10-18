Ignore fake news on the next stage of the recruitment process -Immigration Service to applicants

The Immigration Service is currently going through a recruitment process

The Ghana Immigration Service has asked persons who have applied for its ongoing recruitment exercise to ignore a message purporting to give a fixed that for its next stage of the process.



In a press release dated Sunday, October 17, 2021, and signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Immigration Service urged the public to ignore any message purporting to indicate that it has fixed Monday, October 18, 2021, for a body selection and medical screening of applicants.



“The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to inform all applicants in the recently published recruitment exercise and the general public to ignore news circulating on social media that body selection and/or medical screening begins on Monday, 18th October, 2021,” the statement said.

While urging the public to disregard the said information, the Immigration Service said it will rather contact qualified applicants with specific details via text message and email on the next stage in the recruitment exercise.



“The general public is advised to disregard all such news.



“Applicants qualified for the next stage will receive specific information via text messages and/or emails on what to do,” the statement added.



Ongoing security services recruitment exercise targeted by fraudsters:



Security services in the country including the police, immigration, prisons and armed forces commenced processes for recruitment last month.

The exercise which has seen thousands of teeming youths applying to be recruited has also been targeted by some persons who are taking advantage of the situation to defraud unsuspecting applicants.



A 21-year-old who was arrested for extorting various sums of money from some applicants under the pretext of facilitating their recruitment was recently jailed for 18 months.



