Ignore her flimsy excuses, sack Adwoa Safo now - NPP MP to Akufo Addo

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Hon. Davies Opoku has appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to sack Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo from her position as the Minister for Gender, Women and Children Protection.

According to him, her role in government is worthless as she is not dispensing any services of material worth to her position as a minister of state.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP has attributed her long absence from Parliament to family issues and assured the people in her constituency that she has not abandoned them.



She says her son was unwell.



“As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing.



“I have been doing a lot to take care of my children which the law requires and as you know here in the foreign land (USA), I have to comply with whatever I am directed to do and until all that is sorted out, I have to do what I have to do, and then I will return to my duties,” she said in a recent interview with the media.

But speaking on Okay Fm's "Ade Akye Abia" programme, Davies Opoku, who is the former Director of Operations for the Alliance For Accountable Governance (AFAG) accused the Dome-Kwabenya MP of offering flimsy excuses whiles ignoring the larger picture of the plight of the many vulnerable women and children in the country she has abandoned and left to the goodwill of philantrophists.



"As the sector minister, she is supposed to provide bills that will seek the welfare of women and children but she is cooling off somewhere and does not even seem to care about the plight of women and children in the country. The country could not even mark World Hygiene Day properly which was normally occasioned with the sharing of sanitary pads for free to school girls across the country just because the sector minister was not even around to draft proposals to solicit for sponsorship for such an activity."



"There are over 30 million Ghanaians and i believe she is not the only one who is competent for the job. the president HE Nana Addo Dankwah should in the interest of Ghanaians sack her and appoint some one who is ready to work and help in the Akufo Addo administration.



"Ghana can not be held at ransom just because a minister has refused to effectively discharge her duties and is rather offering flimsy excuses," he added.



Watch the MP's interview below:





