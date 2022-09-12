Ignore incompetent vote buyers as we head to the polls - Alhaji Said Sinare tells NDC delegates

Alhaji Said Sinare

In a meeting with party members in Krowor Constituency, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, initiated an advocacy project aimed at getting the delegates in the party to shun aspirants who attempt to buy their votes ahead of the party's impending internal elections.

According to the prominent party figure, the initiative, called "Say No to Vote Selling and Buying," is his contribution to the battle against corruption and his actions will help build a powerful party that will bravely take on the ruling NPP before, during, and after the election in 2024.



The NDC will hold elections in the next few months to choose constituency, regional, and national leaders who will run the party's operations for the next four years. Concerns regarding the practice of buying and selling votes in the NDC have been voiced prior to the electioneering days.



The founder of Zongos for NDC, an outspoken politician who aggressively pursued NDC's agenda while courting Zongo votes for Former President Mahama and his NDC in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, claimed that monetizing the party's internal politics would ultimately be deleterious to his party's core values and principles.



Ahead of the party's internal elections, the vibrant former Ayawaso Central lawmaker, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare has appealed to the delegates across the country to be guided by their individual conscience and shun all monetary inducement from incompetent aspirants.



He reiterated that as internal elections are approaching, and as they all know the order of the day, most aspirants would come with all forms of vote-buying techniques like cash and other forms of goodies, but his advice to them is to choose hard work, loyalty, track record, and capabilities over such things so as to avoid handing over the NDC party to strangers, drug dealers, and people that will turn the party into a profit-making organization for themselves and their immediate families.

He emphasized that delegates should endeavor to root for leaders who will not buy their votes but are willing to sell and deliver the party's dreams.



He added in Hausa: "Political entrepreneurs act as party stalwarts and godfathers, investing their money in party politics with the expectation of profiteering without considering whether the will of the Ghanaian people is protected."



He remarked in Twi, "I urge you to set monetary, material, and financial incentives aside and seriously evaluate what is in the best interests of the party as you make your decision to elect our next leaders at the constituency, region, and national levels of the party so that we can have a strong party at the end of the day."



Mr. Sinare, who represented the former president yesterday in Prang, Bono East Region, urged the crowd to work hard and leave no stone unturned in order to return the party to power in 2024 and rescue Ghanaians from the internal slavery and excruciating hardship imposed by the clueless Nana Addo-led government.



He implores NDC sympathizers and members not to use the country's economic downturn to look down on the ruling party and allow complacency to set in, as it did during the 2016 general election, but rather to give their all at whatever branches they find themselves in order to sing a song of praise after the 2024 general election.