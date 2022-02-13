Ignore misinterpretation of ICAO statement, Ghana Card valid as e-passport - Bawumia's aide

Gideon Boako is an aide to VP Bawumia

Dr. Gideon Boako who speaks for the Office of the Vice President has asked the people of Ghana to ignore the wrong interpretation of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) statement on GhanaCard.

According to him, “Just like our current normal booklet passport you will need ICAO to approve and capture the data into their Public Key Directory (PKD) for certification before any country can accept it as official travel documents”.



Such key ceremony certification as was done on 9th February in the case of the Ghanacard is the ultimate step to take before any national identity card/passport can be used for travelling purposes.



“Ghana has crossed this stage with respect to the Ghanacard making it officially certified as having the right qualities to be admissible by receiving countries as e-passport subject to country-to-country bilateral agreements.”



“Through the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), official communication has gone to all border ports that Ghana as a receiving country is accepting holders of the Ghanacard into Ghana. The statement by ICAO that Ghana has crossed the major millstone in efforts to provide for more international acceptance of its biometric electronic travel documents is therefore not inconsistent with official communication from government,” his statement said.



Dr Boako indicated that “Also, Diasporan Ghanaians who hold the Ghanacard will not require a visa to travel to Ghana,” adding that “Within ECOWAS the Ghanacard can be used to travel to any country. Traveling outside ECOWAS however, will require that you use your normal biometric passport which will contain your visas”.

Background



International Civil Aviation Organization has indicated that recent reports suggesting that GhanaCard is now an e-passport are incorrect.



According to the organization, it is not ICAO’s role to certify the use of a State’s Identity Card for international travel in place of a passport.



This was disclosed in a statement the organization shared on its social media handles.



“ICAO is aware of recent and incorrect media reports claiming that ICAO has agreed that the Ghanaian ID card is equivalent to an ePassport. However, it is not ICAO’s role to certify the use of a State’s Identity Card for international travel in place of a passport.”

It indicates that “A number of States worldwide accept specified national ID cards as identity documents during air travel based on bilateral agreement between issuing and receiving states. Any decision to accept such alternative travel identity documents is made by the receiving state itself”.



Adding that “Ghana’s successful conclusion of its key ceremony on 9th February is a major milestone in its efforts to provide for more international acceptance of its electronic travel documents”.



In the not too distant future, we expect that electronic visas will be issued under ICAO 2.0 protocols. When this starts, electronic visas could be issued on the Ghanacard under bilateral arrangements with other countries.