Ignore reports that Boko Haram has invaded Ghana; we are safe - Interior Minister

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has urged Ghanaians to ignore reports circulating on social media that terrorist and jihadist groups, including Boko Haram, have reached the shores of Ghana.

According to the minister, no part of the country has been attacked by a terrorist organisation as purported in the viral video on social media.



Dery added that although neighbouring countries have been attacked, the security apparatus in Ghana are on top of their jobs and are leaving no stone unturned in their effort to ensure that the country does not see any terrorist attacks.



“We live in a region which is volatile and prone to extremist activities. Our neighbours have been attacked variously. But let me make it clear that those footages that are on video and on platforms that extremists have attacked any part of Ghana are false. They are false and should be disregarded,” the minister said in a video shared by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on social media.



Recently, there have been allegations that Boko Haram has attacked communities in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.



The viral video showed people dressed in military apparel alleged to be personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces with all kinds of military equipment, including vehicles and a helicopter, patrolling an area that was said to have been attacked by terrorists in Tamale.

Watch the minister speaking at the event in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/BOG