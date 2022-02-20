Ignore suspended NDC man who said Mahama is ‘Konongo kaya’ – Tema East NDC

John Dramani Mahama

The NDC in the Tema East Constituency has urged Ghanaians to ignore the rants of a suspended party member who has launched an attack on former president John Mahama.

Stephen Ashitey who the party says was suspended for misconduct recently described Mr. Mahama, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, as ‘Konongo Kaya’ which was published by Ghanaweb.com.



The suspended executive said Mahama was holding the party hostage and attacked his personality.



“And yet Mr. Mahama cannot win elections for us. the whole problem for the NDC is that Mr. Mahama has become a Konongo Kaya,” he said in a write-up.



But the NDC has responded in a statement signed by Alhassan Maisuna, the NDC Communications Officer for Tema East, saying “his assertion of the former president is pathetically unreasonable, politically unwise and should be taken with a pinch of salt.”



“Mr. Stephen Ashitey is on suspension for misconduct. The party is currently considering petitions against him for his expulsion from the party,” Maisuna noted.



Below is his statement;

Re: Mahama is NDC’s ‘Konongo Kaya’- NDC Executive



We read with utter dismay the publication by Ghanaweb on Tuesday 15th day of February 2022, with the condescending caption above. The author, Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei as usual in his feeble attempt to denigrate the former President John Dramani Mahama has hit a snag. His assertion of the former president is pathetically unreasonable, politically unwise and should be taken with a pinch of salt.



Anybody who has the party at heart should be discussing the party reorganisation, and make suggestions that seek to strengthen the base of the party, and not about the flag bearer elections which is still a year away from now. Any political watcher, clothed with political intelligence will never underestimate the value of his H. E. John Dramani Mahama. We reckon that focusing on the former president is a source of survival for him. His publications should therefore be treated with all the contempt it deserves.



Mr Stephen Ashitey is on suspension for misconduct. The party is currently considering petitions against him for his expulsion from the party.



His comments against the former president in the name of internal elections is unfortunate. Constituency executives, by this release, wish to disassociate ourselves from this rather bizarre, and infantile statement by Mr Stephen Adjei.



We want to advise Mr Stephen Adjei, and his ilk to channel their energies to the NPP and the underperforming ruling government. He should be writing about the E- Levy. He should be interested in the uninvestigated killings of innocent souls by the hoodlums of Mr Akuffo Addo in the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. He should be writing about the fast-rising cost of food and other necessities, and the excruciating times Ghanaians find themselves. He should be interested in the state of insecurity we find ourselves in and stop focusing prematurely on the flagbearship elections.

We, the executives of Tema East Constituency are resolved to support leadership in the reorganisation of the party, and for that matter will not countenance any action that will seek to derail or divide the party.



Towards a more united and vibrant Tema East, we pledge.



Alhassan Maisuna



Communications Officer, Tema East.



0244226920