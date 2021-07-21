Ignore viral video, Samuel Jinapor donated items to chiefs and elders not youth - Damongo NPP

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP, Damongo

The Damongo Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party has poured scorn on a viral video which suggests that some youth in the constituency rejected bags of rice offered to them as gifts by Samuel Abu Jinapor, the MP for the area.

There have been reports recently that the youth declined the gift on grounds that they need jobs and not a gift from the MP.



The irate youth as per the report chased away the truck which was to deliver bags of rice to the intended beneficiaries.



But in a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the leadership of the constituency rubbished the report and discredited the content of the video.



The party maintained that whilst Samuel Abu Jinapor shared in the joy of Eid, he did not make donations to the youth but rather he presented various items to Imams, chiefs and queen mothers which were wholeheartedly accepted by the beneficiaries.



"The New Patriotic Party in the Damongo Constituency’s attention has been drawn to a video which suggests that some youth of Busunu rejected rice from their MP.



"Firstly, the MP never donated or offered rice to any youth or youth groups in the constituency and, thus, NO such rice could have been rejected. There was, therefore, no such rejection since no youth or group of young persons were given rice let alone for it to be rejected.

"As is customary across the country during Eid, the festival of sacrifice and generosity, our MP made donations to Imams, Chiefs and Queen Mothers only,’’ parts of the statement read.



While commending the Akufo-Addo-led government for policy interventions aimed at creating job opportunities, the party conceded that a lot ought to be done to solve the unemployment situation but urged that it requires time and patience from the youth in the country.



"While it is a fact that the government has made significant efforts in resolving youth unemployment issues in our country, Damongo Constituency and Busunu inclusive, Hon. Jinapor recognizes that a lot more work remains to be done to bring the issue of youth unemployment to a satisfactory situation. It will require appreciable time and consistent action as is currently being done.



"Hon. Jinapor remains focused on delivering on his mandate as the representative of the good and dignified people of Damongo, just as he is committed to contribute to the government’s effort in the realization of the aspirations of the Ghanaians people,’’ the statement said.



