Ill health: Reason Kennedy Agyapong absented himself from Parliament

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament, Assin Central, has given reasons why he absented himself from Parliament beyond the stipulated 15 sitting days during the first meeting of the second session of the Eighth Parliament.

When he appeared before the Privileges Committee on Wednesday, June 15, over concerns of absenteeism in the house, Agyapong indicated that "his absence was inadvertent, due to ill health."



Kennedy Agyapong's appearance before the Privileges Committee follows the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Bagbin’s directive to consider circumstances surrounding the absence of him [Kennedy Agyapong] and two other MPs pursuant to Article 97 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution.



The Privileges Committee is to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.

The three are expected to give justifiable reasons for their absenteeism, failure of which actions will be taken to remove them from Parliament.



Per Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, a Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat “if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker, and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.”