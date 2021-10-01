'Illegal' Buduburam dwellers can’t be relocated - Security Expert

Adam Bonaa is a security analyst

A security expert, Adams Bonaa, has said residents of Buduburam Refugees Camp cannot be relocated unlike the onion sellers at Agbogbloshie.

He was of the firm belief that the residents illegally settled at the camp and therefore their relocation cannot solely depend on government.



The demolition of portions of the Buduburam Refugee Camp in the Central Region was expected to commence on Thursday, September 30, 2021.



According to authorities, criminal activities were on the rise at the camp hence the decision.



Despite giving long notice to residents to vacate the camp, most of them refused to relocate, with some claiming they were just given peanuts to look for a place to rent.



When Atinka TV’s morning show Host, Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu asked Mr Adams Bonaa if those at Buduburam should be re-located by the Government just like the onion sellers who were moved to Adjen Kotoku, he said, ‘No, because that settlement was an illegal settlement”



He explained that Agbogbloshie was one of the economic farm of the country where traders trade but the Buduburam camp was an illegal settlement with refugees and not nationals.

Mr Adams Bonaa said the nationals who want to be employed in the country need resident permit but most of them do not have it, which makes it illegal for them to stay there.



For Ghanaian citizens living there, he said they have a legitimate reason to be there, but urged them to move out to look for a place to rent.



Meanwhile, he said government should do the demolition exercise in a peaceful manner.



For his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa East District Assembly, Mr Solomon Darko Quarm explained that the Refugee Board gave the residents some monies to aid their relocation, adding that the Government of Ghana also channeled its support to the refugees through their various boards.



“The Refugee Board said they did not even know why those refugees were still living there because they had already given them some monies to move from the camp and look for places elsewhere to rent,” he said.



"When asked exactly when the demolition will take place, he said, “The demolition will be like the second coming of Jesus Christ, the National Security will bring the date and that is why I am telling the residents not to do anything that will bring any problem because we have given them enough notice.”