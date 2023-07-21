Illegal fees saga: Reinstate WASS headmistress – NAGRAT to GES

Angel Carbonu, NAGRAT president

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is demanding the immediate reinstatement of the interdicted headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School, Dr. Shine Agatha Ofori.

According to the Ghana Education Service, it interdicted the WASS headmistress for allegedly collecting unauthorized money from students.



NAGRAT believes that the decision made by the Ghana Education Service is emblematic of the challenges faced by various senior high schools across the country.



While the Regional Disciplinary Committee of the Service has been assigned to investigate the matter, Angel Carbonu, the president of NAGRAT at a press conference asserts that the headmistress did no wrong hence government should rather shift its focus towards financially resourcing these schools in other to enhance the overall quality of education provided in the schools.



He accused the government of using the headmistress as a scapegoat and charged it to rather channel such energy toward working to enhance service delivery across the country.

“You are isolating one person and making her a scapegoat,” Carbonu said.



“The problem is bigger than West Africa Senior High School. It is a nationwide problem. We think it is absolutely wrong and unacceptable for heads of senior high schools to be singled out in this case.”



“There is a need for the government to sit with stakeholders to review the Free SHS policy because our schools are deteriorating very fast. We plead with the government to take the most pragmatic decisions in the interest of education and also call on the GES to immediately reinstate the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School and any other headteacher in a similar situation,” Carbonu added.