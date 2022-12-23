1
Menu
News

Illegal mining activities take financial toll on Ghana Water – GWCL MD

Clifford Braimah Managing Director of the GWCL, Dr. Clifford Braimah

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, says the continuous activities of illegal mining, sand winning and pollution of river bodies is increasing treatment and production cost.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, the Managing Director of the Company, Dr Clifford Braimah, said such activities are posing serious challenge to quality water delivery.

Speaking at a Meet the Press Series in Accra, the MD however disclosed that, the Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, is in talks with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, to negotiate cost reflective tariffs.

Earlier this year the Company proposed a 334 percent increase in water tariffs to the PURC.

The Company argues that the absence of cost reflective tariffs, over the years, has made it difficult to raise enough revenue to finance capital investment projects to enhance service delivery.

Dr Clifford Braimah said the 21.5 percent tariff approved this year, is woefully inadequate.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo