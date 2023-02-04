Illegal mining and tourism among leading causes of new HIV infections – Commission

File photo

The Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission has stated that casual sex contributes to new HIV infections by more than 74%.

Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene noted that several persons who engage in unprotected sex are contributing to the new rate of infections.



”Casual sex has become so common that men and women meet each other and want to have sex on the spot, and they do that without protection. Our research has shown that casual sex contributes to new HIV infections by more than 74%.”



He also lamented that transactional sex or sex work is a major cause of the new rate of infections.



”Some are engaging in transactional or sex work. These are either done online or along our streets. These things are risky.”



He further asserted that same-sex relationships and anal sex among heterosexuals are increasing the rate of HIV in Ghana.

The Director, who appeared before the Public Accounts Committee today, Friday, February 3, 2023, added that mining activities in our mining areas are also a threat to the fight against HIV/AIDS.



“Same-sex relationships and anal sex among heterosexuals without any form of protection are also risky sexual behaviours that can increase the rate of new infections.”



He also bemoaned the fact that mining, particularly illegal mining, in some countries doubles the rate of new infections, as does tourism.



“Mining activities, particularly mining, more than double the rate of HIV infections. In addition, tourism may increase infection rates. Tourism investments are beneficial, but the more tourists who visit a country, the higher the rate of new infections.”