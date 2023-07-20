Image of Ghana has sunk so deep that people like Agyapong, Akoto want to become president – Analyst

Political analyst Kweku Adu-Gyamfi

Political analyst Kweku Adu-Gyamfi has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his management of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, the president has destroyed the image of Ghana to a point where “bad characters” like New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopefuls, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, want to become president of the country.



Speaking in an interview on Original TV on July 19, 2023, Adu Gyamfi accused Akufo-Addo of also causing havoc to his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Akufo-Addo has made the presidency cheap and when anybody wakes up s/he wants to become president. He (Akufo-Addo) came to deceive us; to get hold of the presidency so that he would enrich himself, his family, his wife, his concubines and all that.



“This guy (Akufo-Addo) has messed up the country, he has messed our economy. He has messed up the reputation of this country and no nobody is talking. So, governance has become so cheap that a person like Kennedy Agyapong, such a character, is also coming for us to vote for him to become president.



“… is not for the fact that Ghana is now cheap, why should we allow somebody like Kennedy Agyapong to even mount a podium to say he wants to be president of this country. Who has Kennedy Agyapong not insulted in this country… it is the NPP that has been so cheap, China made NPP. That is why they have elements like Kennedy Agyapong wanting to be a flagbearer of such a disgraceful political party,” he said.

The political analyst said that the image of Ghana has sunk so low that the former Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who could not implement a simple Planting for Food and Jobs programme, wants to be the president of the country.



He added that if the NPP has any credibility left, it would boot out all the persons who have been involved in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in its upcoming presidential primaries.



BAI/OGB

