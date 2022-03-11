Imam Khomeini Islamic Basic School in Amamoma gets new 12 classroom block

The new 12 unit classroom block

Source: Kpodo Dominic, Contribution

The Imam Khomeini basic school in Amamoma has been blessed with a new twelve classroom block to improve teaching and learning in the school. Amamoma is a community in the Cape Coast Metropolis, in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

Very close to the University of Cape Coast, Amamoma serves as one of the popular communities that host most of the continuing university students in the diaspora.



The school, which is located at the Amamoma community center has not really experienced any renovation for many years now. Currently, the school building is not in any good shape while they also lack enough teaching and learning materials such as good desks. With a population of over three hundred and fifty students, the school serves other neighboring communities such as Apewosika, Ayensu among others.



The new classroom block was built by the government under the Zongo Development Authority. This has brought excitement to the entire community, especially to the students. The new building is yet to be commissioned for use.

Meanwhile, some of the teachers, community folks, and students have complained about the size of the rooms. They mentioned that the classrooms are small as compared to the already existing one. According to them, the existing one is able to accommodate at least thirty students but for the new building, the maximum is twenty-five per classroom.



Despite the concerns raised above, the importance of this new facility cannot be undermined when it finally becomes operational.