Imbibe values to become a better PR practitioner – Communication students advised

Executive Secretary of the Institute of Public Relations- Ghana, Mr. Charles Adjei- Tetteh

The Executive Secretary of the Institute of Public Relations- Ghana, Mr. Charles Adjei- Tetteh, has urged students who are interested in pursuing a career in public relations (PR) to uphold personal values in order to advance in their professional careers.

According to him, just as personal values are essential, PR practitioners must also prioritize values like loyalty, commitment, credibility, and trust.



Speaking at the Communications Students Association’s (COMSA-UCC) 10th-anniversary seminar and re-launch of the Institute of Public Relations Association at the University of Cape Coast, Mr. Adjei-Tetteh noted that upholding values in PR practice would help enhance the position of any organization in the society.



He indicated that to promote a value-driven PR in Ghana, it is crucial for students to uphold the values that have been ingrained in them by their families and training institutions.

He said “we should start observing values in the classrooms, in our day-to-day relationships with each other. There are certain societal values that we uphold and which we brought from our homes, which our families have put into us-we should practice them. If you can practice that, then you shouldn’t have a problem practicing values in Public relations”.



Speaking on the topic, “The Role of the Communicator in the New Digital Era”, a lecturer at the Christian Service University College, Mr. Collins Atta Poku, urged students to utilize the technology since the media landscape has evolved over the years.



He said as communication students, moving on that tangent will help expose them to the world with their stories through the use of social media and technology at large.