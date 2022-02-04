Immediately dissolve GJA – Media consultant

GJA is in paralysis, says media consultant

A governance and media consultant, Dr. Frankie Asare-Donkoh, has called for an immediate dissolution of the mother body of journalists in the country, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



He explained that the current setup of the GJA has failed and there is the need for an immediate restructuring to be done for it to save the future of the association.



“May I humbly suggest that regional chairmen of this association – I don’t know if they also have overstayed their tenure, that there should be an immediate Annual General Meeting where the current executives will be put aside, all the committees serving these executives, aside, and let’s get about five members. And I know that four of our past presidents are still alive. There are so many senior journalists around, who have invested so much of their time in the GJA,” he said.

Dr. Frankie Asare-Donkoh made this known while speaking at a seminar in Accra themed, The GJA Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – Repositioning For The Next Phase.



He also stated that there is the need for the GJA to ensure that its members are not unfairly attacked.



“The GJA shouldn’t allow attacks on journalists. The GJA for me is in paralysis, we need to resurrect this association. Many senior journalists, some of you are not here, some invested their personal time, money and everything into this association and built it so that some of us came and passed through,” he said.



He also made an appeal for all to come on board to save the association else the current state of things could lead to a total breakdown of journalism in the country.



He added that the GJA’s ineffectiveness could just paralyse the profession entirely, hence care must be taken.

“Let’s immediately call a general meeting, get five members to run the association, plan for elections and save this association. Once the GJA dies, journalism dies,” he said.



The event also had other speakers like Manasseh Azure Awuni, Gayheart Mensah, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Ransford Tetteh, Shamima Muslim, and Odartey Lamptey.



