Immigration Command charges officers to be disciplined

The Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service, during a working visit to some district offices, has charged its officers to be disciplined and efficient in the discharge of their duties.

The visit, led by the regional commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI), Maud Anima Quainoo, was to acquaint herself with activities of the district commands and as well interact with the staff.



And in a hearty conversation with staff at the district office at the University of Ghana and the Amasaman district, she tasked her officers to be abreast with the immigration laws and regulations to promote enforcement and ensure that they stay off any action that may tarnish the image of the service and themselves.



She also admonished them to know the strategic needs of the districts, more importantly, know and understand the Ghana Immigration Service strategic plan. According to her, management is making headway to achieving the strategic plan. This provides opportunities for capacity building, intelligence gathering, and understanding customer care.



The achievement of the strategic plan hinges on the efficiency and effectiveness of the six components being: human resources, laws and policies, and stakeholder cooperation. Others are information & communication technology, equipment & infrastructure as well as funding and finance.

The delegation for the visit had the deputy regional commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Evelyn Asiedu-Gyekye; head of administration, Chief Superintendent, Eunice Koomson; head of public affairs, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Antoinette Adu Gardiner. The Amasaman District which falls under the Ga West and Ga North municipalities has a staff strength of 68, mostly women where 12 are senior officers and 56 being junior officers.



Amongst the challenges confronting them are inadequate fuel, unavailable detention centres for arrest, officers not having weapons to protect themselves, and allegations of extortion of money.



Meanwhile, DCI Maud Anima Quainoo assured the officers of the relentless efforts by the service hierarchy to solve these problems. She called on all to eschew laziness, particularly the female officers to avoid indecent dressing but support their district commanders in delivering excellence.