Immigration Officer killed by smugglers was shot 6 times; weapon taken – Report

Slain officer AICO I Michael Otu

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service have revealed through Preliminary investigation that their officer who died on Tuesday night had six gunshots from the rear by his attackers largely suspected to be smugglers.

The statement issued and signed by one Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu added that AICO Michael Otu, after being gunned down, had his weapon taken away from him by his assailants.



According to the chronology of events in a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the Nandom Command picked information that an Immigration Service personnel was shot dead at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile. The Command hurriedly went to the crime scene and saw the deceased officer in a pool of blood.



It was further established that the fallen officer might have struggled with his assailants before his death. His body was hidden under a bridge. His motorbike and helmet were lying about 100 meters away from the body.



The body of AICO I Michael Otu has since been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, awaiting a doctor’s report.

AICO I Michael Otu was with the Operation Conquest Fist (OCF) at the Hamile detachment and was on night duty on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.



Meanwhile, the security agency has disclosed that it is partnering with the Defense Intelligence and Police to pursue the perpetrators whose modus operandi is callously killing uniformed officers in that enclave.



To this end, he said, “We call on anyone with positive leads to volunteer same in order to allow justice to take its own course. We shall leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the perpetrators of this barbaric incident. They may run, but they can’t hide.”