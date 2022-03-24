Immigration Officer shot dead along Ghana-Burkina Faso border

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
An Immigration Officer stationed in the Upper West region Michael Otu has been shot dead by unknown assailants, Starr News has gathered.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile.
The body of the deceased officer has since been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic hospital awaiting autopsy, reports said.
The incident happened along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.
