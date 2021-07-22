Immigration Officers schooled on tackling border security challenges

The training took place in the GIS' Western Regional Command

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has held two separate capacity building workshops for its frontline officers in the Western Region.

The workshop, attended by 50 selected GIS officers, is the third phase of the implementation of the Strengthening Border Security and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG)and the Strengthening Border Security (SBS) in Ghana Projects.



It is designed to among others support government in strengthening its institutional and operational capacities to manage irregular migration flows, with a specific focus on strengthening the capacity of GIS staff involved in the fight against irregular migration.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Regional Command of the GIS, Assistant Inspector Moses Manford Akakpo who made this known to GNA said the workshops were funded by the Danish Government and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

He explained that due to the strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols, the training was designed to take twenty-five frontline officers per each section, beginning with the Elubo Sector Command and subsequently in Takoradi to cover officers of the Takoradi Sector Command and the GIS Regional Command Headquarters.



The PRO said the programme was also to enable the participants to detect forged and falsified travel documents at the basic, intermediate and advanced levels.



The participants were taken through, Document Fraud Detection, Migration and general border security enhancement, health and GIS contingency plan.