Immigration Service denies engaging in fishy recruitment deals

Signage at Ghana Immigration Service Headquarters in Accra

Source: GNA

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it is not engaged in any fishy recruitment deals. It also denied that politicians were destroying the Service as being speculated on social media.

The Management, therefore, urged any applicant or parent who paid monies to secure placement in the ongoing recruitment process to make a formal complaint to the Service for the necessary action to be taken.



An official statement issued and signed by Superintendent Micheal Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, and copied the GNA, was in reaction to social media rumours that the Service engages in dubious deals in the ongoing recruitment process.



According to the statement, it was on record that since 2018, medical screening for all recruitments the Service had conducted was undertaken by the GIS Clinic situated at the National Headquarters.



"Until the establishment of the GIS Clinic, medical screening for applicants was undertaken by the Police or 37 Military Hospitals and its only logical that after the establishment of the GIS Clinic we conduct our own screening for job applicants," it added.

It said the GIS had since 2017 to date witnessed massive infrastructural developments including the establishment of the GIS Clinic, which took care of health needs of Officers, including retired officers.



"The clinic also screens all applicants for work permit, residence permits and other immigration permits," it said.



"The running of the GIS Clinic is in collaboration with the St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre. And this year, Management expanded the scope of areas for the medical screening to include ECG, among others, which led to an increase of the medical fee to GHC 800.00.



"Management of the Service assures the public that the recruitment process is and will be transparent at each stage of the process," it concluded.