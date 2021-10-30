Immigration recruitment: Applicants to take aptitude test today

The exercise will be conducted at various centers across the country

• The Ghana Immigration Service will hold the third stage of the ongoing recruitment exercise on Saturday

• Applicants will take an aptitude test at various centres across the country



• The exercise will last between 6 am and 4 pm



The Ghana Immigration will today, Saturday, 30 October 2021, be conducting an aptitude test for applicants who successfully passed the body screening and document authentication stage in its ongoing recruitment exercise.



In a statement, the GIS said the exercise will be conducted between 6 am and 4 pm at various designated centres across the country.



“The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to inform all selected applicants who went through the Body Screening and Document Authentication stage of the ongoing recruitment exercise that the list of successful applicants has been uploaded to the official GIS recruitment portal, http://www.gisrecruitments.com/."



“Candidates are advised to visit the GIS recruitment portal to know if they have been selected for the Aptitude Test which comes off on Saturday, October 30, 2021. They are to take note of the venue and time specified for them to report for the test.

“Applicants who could not print out their confirmation slip or did not receive text messages for the Aptitude Test but were successful in the Body Selection and Document Authentication stage are entreated to confirm their selection status from the portal before they report to the specified venue in their selected Region for the Aptitude Test which comes off on Saturday, October 30, 2021, between 6 am and 4 pm,” the statement said.



The statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, further cautioned applicants to be wary of fraudsters warning that there is no protocol in its recruitment process.



“Candidates are advised to come along with pencil and black pen for the Aptitude Test.



“The Service further cautions disqualified applicants to be wary of fraudsters who offer non-existent 'protocol' opportunities in exchange for money,” the statement added.







