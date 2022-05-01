Implementing E-levy despite court case impunity, disregard for rule of law – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the move by government to implement the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) despite the case at the Supreme Court (SC) amounts to disregard for rule of law.

“They know what to do and what they are doing now, the path they have taken is one of impunity, reckless disregard for rule of law. The shocking irony is that this is under a President who addressed this country asking all of us to respect the 1992 Constitution.



“What the President and his henchmen and assigns are engaging in clearly unconstitutional and a clear lawless conduct,” Mr. Ablakwa told Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today Friday.



According to him, the Majority in Parliament cannot pass E-levy with 136 because that number does not constitute a quorum for a bill to be passed in the House.



Referring to the Supreme Court ruling on quorum, Mr. Ablakwa asked if 137 National Democratic Congress MPs cannot take a decision in Parliament “how can an inferior number of 136 NPP MPs purport to have passed the obnoxious and repugnant E-levy and then proceed to implementing that same unconstitutional E-levy.



“So as I talk to you the Honorable Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and my good self who are plaintiffs leading the charge on behalf of the NDC Caucus in Parliament. We have issued strict instructions to our lawyers that on the 4th when we go to court for the first hearing. We must sight GRA, the Ministry of Finance and all their agents for Contempt.

“We will be following keenly to see what the eminent Justices of the Supreme Court, the Apex Court of the Land will do after our lawyers proceed on the instruction we have given them to sight these people for Contempt,” he added.



However, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in a statement has indicated that it is ready for the take-off of the controversial E-levy.



The levy begins on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



The GRA statement said, “The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy”.



The statement added: “GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date”.