Implicated Council of State member breaks silence

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and member of the Council of State has broken her silence following allegations of influence peddling levelled against her.

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh who was implicated by a Special Prosecutor's investigative report has denied claims of any wrongdoing, citing inadequate knowledge about the details of the subject.



In a Dailygraphic interview, the Labianca Boss said she is not aware of the said report from the Special Prosecutor’s Office despite being aware that the OSP was conducting investigations into her company.



Refraining from further commenting till she confirmed the details of the knowledge with management of her company, she said,



“I cannot give any comments because I have not seen any report from the Special Prosecutor. I do not even know that the report is out.”



She also noted that issues regarding a directive by the OSP for her company to pay some GHC 1,074,627.15 as state funds lost due to her activities, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh said she had not been in town and resultantly had to first confer with her management before she comments.

“I have not been around but the office is there so next Monday or Tuesday I will call and ask them. It is management so I will ask them,” she added.



She however indicated that she will eventually speak on the issue once she gets details from the management of Labianca Company Limited, Daily Graphic reports.



Backgroound



Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022 and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.

According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



